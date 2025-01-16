The 2024 election delivered resounding losses for the Democratic Party. Critical swing states broke for Donald Trump and the president-elect carried a coalition that included many working-class minority voters.

A Pew study in November found that Democrats were more pessimistic about the party’s future compared to any point over the last eight years. There’s no clear leader at the top of the party and stark divides over how to move forward on hot-button social issues related to race and gender.

Is the way forward to push back against “wokism”? Double down on progressive economic populism? Would the same agenda but a different campaigning strategy have worked for Dems in 2024? Does the policy matter much less than finding a cult of personality that connects more broadly with people?

On this episode of Studio 2, on the eve of Trump’s second presidency, we take stock of what Democrats have learned since November 5.

Guests:



Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, PA-04

Pa. State Sen. Nikil Saval, Senate District 01

Daniel Fee, political strategist and founder of The Echo Group