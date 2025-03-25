Voters across the country are voicing anger at town halls, protests and online. But many argue top Democrats aren’t meeting the moment with a loud enough response to the Trump administration’s actions, instead sticking to their talking points and, in some cases, compromising.

The aggressive tone of Republicans’ messaging often helps rile up their base over issues like immigration and economics. Is it time for Democrats to amp up with more forceful rhetoric? Would a meaner approach even be successful in energizing voters? Is it wise to ditch the ‘when they go low, we go high’ mentality made famous by former First Lady Michelle Obama?

On this episode of Studio 2, we continue our look at how Democrats can emerge from the political wilderness, and ask if it includes taking the gloves off.

Guests

U.S. Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ)

Neil Oxman – Democratic consultant and founder of The Campaign Group

J.J. Abbott – Democratic strategist and Executive Director of Commonwealth Communications