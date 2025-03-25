Should Democrats get meaner and angrier?

When they go low, Dems go lower? Some people within the Democratic Party say it’s time to take the gloves off when it comes to fighting Trump and Republicans.

Air Date: March 25, 2025 12:00 pm
Listen 52:01
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, speaks as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., responds to calls of support during a stop of their

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, speaks as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., responds to calls of support during a stop of their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour that filled Civic Center Park, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Voters across the country are voicing anger at town halls, protests and online. But many argue top Democrats aren’t meeting the moment with a loud enough response to the Trump administration’s actions, instead sticking to their talking points and, in some cases, compromising. 

The aggressive tone of Republicans’ messaging often helps rile up their base over issues like immigration and economics. Is it time for Democrats to amp up with more forceful rhetoric? Would a meaner approach even be successful in energizing voters? Is it wise to ditch the ‘when they go low, we go high’ mentality made famous by former First Lady Michelle Obama?

On this episode of Studio 2, we continue our look at how Democrats can emerge from the political wilderness, and ask if it includes taking the gloves off. 

Guests

U.S. Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ)

Neil Oxman – Democratic consultant and founder of The Campaign Group

J.J. Abbott – Democratic strategist and Executive Director of Commonwealth Communications

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

About Studio 2 staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate