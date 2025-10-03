From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The U.S. government remains shut down because Democrats and Republicans have been unable to reach a deal to extend federal funding.

The shutdown began at midnight on Oct. 1 because the two sides could not agree on the cost of health care premiums for people enrolled in the Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare.”

Senate Democrats, including New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim, have refused to vote for the Republican short-term funding bill because it does not include provisions to extend enhanced premium tax credits used by 24 million people who don’t get their health insurance through their jobs or public programs like Medicare.

Kim was in New Jersey on Thursday afternoon, speaking with residents about the situation at the Harbor Diner in Egg Harbor City.

Many people are worried

He said many people raised concerns about not being able to afford health insurance if the tax credit subsidies aren’t renewed.

“I talked with a mother that has two kids with disabilities and has real challenges,” he said. “She was talking about just how overwhelmed she is when it comes to health care costs, and how it’s hurting her ability to be able to provide for her family.”

He added that others he talked with expressed similar worries and concerns.

“This is a real crisis right now, and I wanted to make sure I heard directly from people in New Jersey, and make sure that they know I’m keeping them in mind as we’re going through these negotiations right now,” he said.

KFF, a nonpartisan health research organization, says if Congress allows the enhanced premium tax credits to expire at the end of this year, ACA enrollees would see their premium payments more than double.

A message to lawmakers

Kim asked one woman he was speaking with what she would want him to pass along to President Donald Trump and other federal leaders about the shutdown.

“She said she wants us to be adults in the room that are willing to engage and talk to each other,” he said. “And not get engaged in performative politics and the theatre that so often seems to surround shutdowns.”