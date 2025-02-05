This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta won one of three vice-chair positions at Saturday’s Democratic National Committee officer elections Saturday in Baltimore.

The Democrats elected new party leaders following disappointing results in the national elections in November. Kenyatta spoke during the Democratic National Convention last summer and launched a national campaign for a leadership position following the presidential election. He held in-person and virtual forums to meet with members before being nominated by state party chair state Sen. Sharif Street. Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg and Nevada DNC member Artie Blanco won the other two vice-chair seats.

As the first national leader from North Philadelphia and the first from the city in such a high position since former mayor and governor Ed Rendell served as national party chair from 1999 to 2001, Kenyatta has pledged to focus on the needs of those he grew up with and represents.

Kenyatta credits his work in the 181st House District as giving him the preparation he needs for this new role, one that he plans to use to elevate the concerns of working-class Americans.

“North Philly is a place where you have working people who tell you exactly what they think, and who recognize we’re getting less than we deserve,” he said in a phone interview Monday. “This campaign was about a recognition that if we are going to change outcomes for people I love best in the world, make people in our community have the security they deserve, if we’re going to make sure Philadelphia has the things we need. Politics is a math problem, and what I believe is we have to elect more Democrats at this moment.”

Kenyatta credited a conversation with his grandmother, the widow of civil rights leader and former mayoral candidate Muhammad I. Kenyatta, with giving him the impetus to pursue solutions in the Black community that she thought were already solved. He brought up the need to address gun violence, housing insecurity and underfunded schools. He also stressed the need to maintain support in communities of color as they come under fire by President Donald Trump and his desire to eliminate DEI and other measures that protect historically underserved communities.