Pa. Lt. Gov. Davis announces upcoming statewide gun violence plan in Germantown

The basement of Grace Baptist Church of Germantown was full on Thursday as state Representative Stephen Kinsey (D-Philadelphia) and Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis hosted a roundtable discussion on gun violence.

Local officials who participated in the roundtable included:

State Reps. Darisha Parker, Morgan Cephas, Anthony Bellmon, and Ben Waxman

City Councilmembers Cindy Bass and Anthony Phillips

Staff from the offices of state Sen. Art Haywood and state Rep. Chris Rabb

Sheriff Rochelle Bilal

School District of Philadelphia Chief Safety Officer Kevin Bethel

35th District Police Captain Myesha Massey

Adara Combs, executive director of Philadelphia’s Office of the Victim Advocate

Community organizations in attendance included CeaseFire PA, EMIR Headling Center, and Men Who Care of Germantown.

The roundtable was part of the Lieutenant Governor’s safer communities tour, a statewide initiative to highlight local antiviolence efforts funded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

“We know hurt people hurt people,” Davis said. “People who are living in communities with gun violence are often traumatized, whether they’re directly involved or not. We want to meet people where they are to give them the services that they need to heal and move forward.”

Gun violence, he added, affects all Americans. “It’s not just a Philadelphia problem… it is uniquely an American problem. The public is on our side. These incidents are going to continue to happen until elected leaders in Harrisburg stand up.”