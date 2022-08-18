Ending the ‘silos’: Northwest Philly anti-violence groups seek to collaborate with lawmakers

Parker went on to add that some proposals have taken as long as 11 months to be paid in full.

“We’re going to do our part to advocate, to make sure that the funds are available. Make sure you all have your propositions and your proposals tight and what your actual budget deadlines are. Don’t put your money upfront because we don’t, we can’t give you the deadline when … we’ll be able to pay your back. And that’s just being honest,” said Parker.

Another common theme of discussion was the idea of working in silos — that anti-gun violence work was fragmented and could work better for all parties if the work were done more collaboratively. In his opening remarks, state Sen. Sharif Street, a Democrat, said similar projects and service areas could be more effective through partnership.

“We don’t need everybody trying to do the same thing on the same lines … but that doesn’t mean that services that seem similar might not actually be complementary. It might be different, but it doesn’t really work unless we have what we call an ecosystem where we’re working together and talking together,” he said. “And the first step to that is to actually talk to one another … so many people in this crime prevention space are passionate about the issue but as [ Kinsey] is always talking about, the passion is great, but we need coordination.”

After opening remarks, advocates were encouraged to introduce themselves, their group, and a potential project. Ideas were varied: a music program in local schools, an umbrella organization through which Northwest Philadelphia organizations can communicate, outreach efforts to those committing gun-related crimes, and, from Kinsey, millions in funding: “I went to the mayor and said, ‘We might need $10 million,’” he said. “I’ll be honest, y’all, it might be more.”

The plan after Wednesday’s meeting is two-fold. First, within the next two weeks, each organization present will receive a feedback sheet where it can explain the area it targets, reiterate its needs, and propose a rough budget. Feedback will be compiled and submitted to Mayor Jim Kenney’s office within six weeks, then to the state government within a few weeks of the legislative session ramping backup again. If officials are amenable to the ideas, Kinsey thinks the funding process will be easier.

“Once we get it done we don’t expect the funding to flow through, but I think we have advocates, elected officials in this room who are part of the heavy lifting to try to get the monies in a quicker fashion than what was talked about earlier. We’re not going through the normal process of waiting for reimbursement. That’s not our ask here,” Kinsey said. “The city has the money. We have to be strategic.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources here.

Sam Searles is a Report for America corps member covering gun violence and prevention for WHYY News.