Residents, state leaders, city officials and anti-violence groups concerned about recent shootings targeting recreational centers gathered Tuesday night to strategize a summer plan to keep families safe.

State Rep. Andre D. Carroll, D-Philadelphia, hosted the town hall at the Lonnie Young Recreation Center in East Germantown. Earlier this month, an 18-year-old was critically injured at a playground near the recreational center. It was the second shooting near a recreational center in just a few days — places meant for children and families to gather and play.

“In the summertime, we are going to see a spike in violence unfortunately,” Carroll said.

There have been seven shootings near Philadelphia recreational centers this year compared to 37 in 2024 and 68 in 2023, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. City officials said they don’t want to see any shootings at recreational centers in the city.

“We have to save our community. Nobody is flying in with a cape to save our community,” said state Sen. Sharif Street, who represents the 3rd District.

East Germantown resident Joy Adams said people don’t know how to communicate with the young people.

“We don’t talk to these kids. We talk at these kids,” Adams said. “These kids have a lot of anger.”

Adams said her son, Quinzel Woodland, was shot around the corner from the Lonnie Young Recreation Center in 2016. She said he was shot a second time 10 minutes away from the center in 2017.

William Mackey, another resident, said he wants the violence to stop. Mackey wants elected officials to take more action.

“I think we have to engage our young people more with positivity, after school internships, year round internships, career building, and we have to get involved with young people at that level,” Mackey said.