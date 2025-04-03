From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Residents, community leaders and city officials gathered in a packed room at the Charles M. Finley Recreation Center in East Mount Airy to raise concerns and find solutions to the gun violence among Philadelphia’s youth.

Councilmember Anthony Phillips convened the emergency meeting in response to a shooting Saturday night at the center. It happened hours after Phillips hosted a Women’s History Month program there. Police said three young people were injured when the suspect shot into a crowd of people outside the center.

“Those who come into our neighborhood are going to learn tonight we do not tolerate any nonsense like this,” Phillips told WHYY News.

There have been two separate shootings at recreational centers in the past two days, according to police — places where kids and families often go to have fun and feel safe. During Tuesday’s meeting, a teenager was shot about 10 minutes away, at the Lonnie Young Recreation Center.

“We want to be able to let our neighbors know that we’re going to preserve the safety and actually the dignity of their neighborhood by bringing more city resources,” Phillips said. “But also letting them know that we’re going to be doing some healing as well as listening to them for more solutions so things like this don’t happen.”

Fred Doughty has lived in East Mount Airy for 22 years. Speaking after the meeting, he said solving the gun violence problem will require everyone, especially parents, to work together because the police alone can’t handle it all, and the city isn’t able to solve it by itself.

“This is the first time that something tragic has happened,” Doughty said. “We’re very concerned about not only what’s going on in East Mount Airy, but what’s going on all over the city. It’s very alarming.”

Doughty said he’s worried about the safety of his 17-year-old daughter when she leaves the house.

“Just knowing that every time my daughter goes out, I worry now if that’s the last time I’ll see her or if I’ll get a phone call,” Doughty said. “You never know what these children are doing, even when I check her location.”