Pennsylvania Democrats gave their nominee for governor his choice for second-in-command on Tuesday, selecting state Rep. Austin Davis to be their lieutenant governor candidate in the fall election.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democrats’ choice for governor, had endorsed Davis over state Rep. Brian Sims, who ran an energetic campaign but trailed well behind Davis.

In the nine-candidate Republican contest for lieutenant governor, state Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso of Allegheny County jumped to a lead as votes were still being counted.