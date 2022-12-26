On a new map, Pennsylvania elects most diverse assembly ever

The state’s newly elected minority lawmakers are all Democrats, further deepening the disparity with Republicans who have long attracted fewer candidates or voters of color in Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

There are now more Black, Latino and Asian-American lawmakers than ever, said Rep. Donna Bullock, who chairs the Legislative Black Caucus. The caucus — which includes lawmakers who are Latino or Asian-American — will have more members than ever, rising from 31 to 37, she said.

The proportion of Black lawmakers is now slightly outpacing that of Black residents in Pennsylvania, with both around 11%, even after the departure for higher offices of two Black lawmakers, Summer Lee and Austin Davis.

Black candidates had particular success this year: Street became the first Black chair of the state party, Lee will become Pennsylvania’s first Black woman elected to Congress and Davis will become Pennsylvania’s first Black lieutenant governor.

The election, however, was mixed for Latinos: Their rapid population growth over the past decade in Pennsylvania — and several new districts designed to boost their electoral strength — did not translate into significant electoral gains in the Legislature.

There, the number of Latinos will rise from four to five, or just 2% in a state where Latinos make up 8% of Pennsylvania’s 13 million residents. Proportional representation would be more like 20 seats.

The last two maps of House and Senate districts had favored Republicans.

This time around, two particular aspects drove the discussion: the growth of the general population in liberal-leaning southeastern Pennsylvania and the growth of an underrepresented Latino population.

For one, Pennsylvania was just one of four states that would have lost population over the past decade if not for Hispanic population gains, according to 2020 census figures.

For another, cities with big Hispanic populations — such as Reading and Lancaster — had been packed into a single House district.

The Senate’s makeup didn’t change, after critics say senators drew a new map of districts that disproportionately protected incumbents.

But, on the House map, the court-appointed chairman of the Legislative Reapportionment Commission, former Pitt chancellor Mark Nordenberg, moved districts across the state from low-growth to high-growth areas, added districts to cities with big Hispanic populations and drew seven incumbent-free districts that represent relatively large populations of minorities.