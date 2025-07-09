Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

In mid-January, the Philadelphia 76ers and Comcast Spectacor announced they were teaming up to build a new arena at the Sports Complex in South Philadelphia.

The news was a stunning reversal. A little more than a month earlier, City Council had authorized the team’s $1.3 billion proposal to build a basketball arena along the struggling East Market Street in Center City.

Six months later, there are still few details about the new sports facility that’s expected to open in 2031. But the pair has made some real estate moves as part of a renewed commitment to help revitalize Market East, a corridor that has struggled to thrive for decades despite millions in investment.

Here’s what we know

Comcast and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Sixers, recently closed on a group of commercial properties on the south side of East Market Street between Ninth and 11th streets.

The duo now jointly owns 920–938 Market St. and 1000–1024 Market St.

The four transactions, which occurred on June 27 and 29, cover the acquisition of four parcels totaling $56 million, according to Sixers spokesperson Jacklin Rhoads.

“Since announcing our partnership, both the 76ers and Comcast have been clear and consistent: We want to be part of the process to re-energize East Market Street, once America’s premier commercial corridor and the bridge between City Hall and Independence Hall,” said David Adelman, chairman of the joint venture between the two companies, in a statement.

For now, there are no details about what the companies plan to do with the properties.

“We will be developing our plans for the properties we just acquired over the coming months and we look forward to sharing those plans more publicly at the right time,” Adelman said.

The news comes as the city prepares to start work on a master plan for the beleaguered corridor.

Rhoads said that process will not play a role in the redevelopment of these properties.

For the moment, the partnership is not expected to acquire more properties along East Market Street.