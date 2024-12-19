Philadelphia lawmakers on Thursday passed a package of bills authorizing the 76ers to build a new arena in Center City, ending a contentious legislative process featuring hours of public testimony, intense closed-door negotiations, and the forcible removal of several arena opponents from council chambers.

The 12-5 vote was largely expected. City Council’s Committee of the Whole, composed of all 17 lawmakers, advanced the same legislation last week during a raucous hearing held before its regular meeting.

The $1.3 billion development is backed by Mayor Cherelle Parker, meaning she is almost guaranteed to sign any related bills when they reach her desk. Greenlighting the arena would be considered a defining moment of her first term in office.

Thursday’s vote comes more than two years after the team announced its arena proposal. The Sixers are now on track to open the facility for the 2031-2032 season, when its lease expires at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia. Under a deal brokered by the Parker administration, the Sixers will remain in the city until at least 2061.

The 18,500-seat arena will sit at 10th and Market streets atop SEPTA’s Jefferson’s Station. It will replace about one-third of the existing Fashion District mall and feature ground-floor retail. And a new pedestrian bridge will connect the remaining sections of the mall to the arena.

The team argues the arena will be an economic engine for Market East, a disjointed stretch of retail, government buildings and tourist attractions that has struggled to thrive for decades despite millions in investment. Officials say the investment will encourage other developers to follow suit.

Parker, and the city’s powerful building trades, have echoed those sentiments while touting the thousands of construction jobs the arena will create, and the millions in tax revenue the development is projected to generate.

Demolition is scheduled to start in June 2026, with construction expected to start at the end of August 2028.