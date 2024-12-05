The Philadelphia City Planning Commission is recommending that City Council pass a group of bills as part of the legislative package authorizing the 76ers’ arena proposal.

All six bills are related to the physical development of the $1.3 billion facility, which would be built atop SEPTA’s Jefferson Station at 10th and Market Streets.

Council is not required to follow the commission’s recommendation, but the endorsement could influence what position lawmakers take on the arena.

Thursday’s decision comes as lawmakers prepare to take an initial vote on the controversial project, which opponents say presents an existential threat to nearby Chinatown.

A committee composed of all 17 lawmakers is slated to meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 11 to potentially advance enabling legislation. The committee was scheduled to reconvene Thursday, but the hearing was rescheduled late Wednesday to give lawmakers more time to negotiate with the Sixers on a variety of issues, including the price tag of a community benefits agreement.

During a series of public hearings devoted to the arena, several council members asked the team to contribute more than the $50 million it initially agreed to under its broader deal with the city.

Team representatives initially balked at the suggestion. But during a legislative hearing Tuesday, they told council members they would be willing to increase the dollar value of the CBA, saying they are “considering adjustments” to the legally binding agreement.

After the hearing, Councilmember Mark Squilla, whose district includes the proposed arena site, said the amount needed to increase by at least $10 million before his colleagues would vote on the development.