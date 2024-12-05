‘A work in progress’: Philly lawmakers push Sixers on community benefits agreement as arena vote looms
City Council is expected to take a preliminary vote on the arena next week. The team says it needs the body to approve development before the end of the year.
What you need to know
- The 76ers have proposed moving to a new $1.55 billion arena near Chinatown called “76 Place”
- The proposal has drawn swift condemnation, excitement, skepticism — and plenty of buzz
- Black Clergy of Philadelphia has endorsed the project, while a majority of Chinatown businesses and other community members have voiced their opposition
- Philly Mayor Cherelle Parker formally announced her support for the arena and unveiled a community benefits agreement
The Philadelphia City Planning Commission is recommending that City Council pass a group of bills as part of the legislative package authorizing the 76ers’ arena proposal.
All six bills are related to the physical development of the $1.3 billion facility, which would be built atop SEPTA’s Jefferson Station at 10th and Market Streets.
Council is not required to follow the commission’s recommendation, but the endorsement could influence what position lawmakers take on the arena.
Thursday’s decision comes as lawmakers prepare to take an initial vote on the controversial project, which opponents say presents an existential threat to nearby Chinatown.
A committee composed of all 17 lawmakers is slated to meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 11 to potentially advance enabling legislation. The committee was scheduled to reconvene Thursday, but the hearing was rescheduled late Wednesday to give lawmakers more time to negotiate with the Sixers on a variety of issues, including the price tag of a community benefits agreement.
During a series of public hearings devoted to the arena, several council members asked the team to contribute more than the $50 million it initially agreed to under its broader deal with the city.
Team representatives initially balked at the suggestion. But during a legislative hearing Tuesday, they told council members they would be willing to increase the dollar value of the CBA, saying they are “considering adjustments” to the legally binding agreement.
After the hearing, Councilmember Mark Squilla, whose district includes the proposed arena site, said the amount needed to increase by at least $10 million before his colleagues would vote on the development.
Council President Kenyatta Johnson said Thursday that all negotiations are a “work in progress.”
“We’re talking about displacement. We’re talking about making sure that African Americans, people who are Black and brown, women, have an opportunity to have a seat at the table when it comes to small business development. We’re talking about the traffic study,” said Johnson after council’s regular meeting.
A final vote on the arena is now expected to take place on Dec. 19, council’s last regular meeting before the winter recess. The outcome is expected to closely mirror next week’s committee vote.
The bills need at least nine votes to pass the full council and be sent to Mayor Cherelle Parker’s desk. Parker supports the arena and is likely to sign any arena-related measures.
Lawmakers will consider eight bills, including the six the commission is recommending for passage.
The list includes legislation that would enable the city to lease the arena site back to the Sixers, an arrangement that would exempt the team from paying property taxes. If the arena is approved, the franchise would instead contribute PILOTS — payments in lieu of taxes — to the city and its school district.
Another measure would strike Filbert Street from the city plan between 10th and 11th streets. The bill is needed to consolidate the two major parcels that make up the arena site.
Others are related to signage and right-of-way encroachments such as bike racks and planters.
As the planning commission’s meeting unfolded, arena opponents gathered in council to reiterate their concerns about the project.
“We do not support this arena in the middle of our city. No amount of money will offset the destruction of neighborhoods,” said Wo Chan, a member of the Save Chinatown Coalition. “We need council to stand up and fight for the people of Philadelphia. Do not settle. Our city needs so much more.”
During a news conference Wednesday, coalition members said the community benefits agreement should be $300 million.
Representatives for the Sixers shot down that figure during Tuesday’s public hearing.
The Sixers want to open the arena in 2031, when its lease ends at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia. The team has said it needs council to authorize the arena before the end of the year to make that happen.
