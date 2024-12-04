Vote on Sixers arena proposal a moving target as City Council wraps up hearings

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Philadelphia City Council is still weighing the fate of the 76ers’ arena proposal after concluding a string of public hearings devoted to the $1.3 billion development.

A committee composed of all 17 lawmakers will reconvene early Thursday morning. It’s unclear if council members will vote on the arena before its regular meeting.

“I don’t know,” said City Councilmember Mark Squilla after a daylong hearing Tuesday.

The decision to recess comes weeks after enabling legislation was introduced during a raucous meeting. And it follows hours of testimony from stakeholders, including the Sixers, SEPTA and Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration. Council members have also heard from a long list of opponents and proponents, as well as the general public.

On Tuesday, lawmakers sought answers to lingering questions about major components of the team’s controversial proposal, but walked away without them, a fact that frustrated some council members as the body prepares to vote on the project.

“I have to tell you it is incredibly frustrating that we’re being rushed and we don’t have the answers to our questions,” said Councilmember Rue Landau.