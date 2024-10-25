Tensions flare as legislative process for Sixers’ arena proposal gets underway

What’s in the package?

The legislative package from Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration included 11 ordinances and two resolutions.

Part of the package contains zoning and planning approvals. Other measures are related to an existing neighborhood improvement district and financing arrangements tied to the Fashion District mall.

Squilla, whose district includes the proposed site at 10th and Market streets, also introduced two arena-related bills of his own.

One bill would create a special services district around the arena, a measure designed to give nearby residents some agency when it comes to the conduct of the arena. The other would create a new zoning overlay for Chinatown, in part to preserve the scale of the neighborhood.

“I introduced it because I believe there are enough safeguards in place that I could possibly vote for it. I would like to get some more safeguards and do some additional things working with those communities,” said Squilla after Thursday’s meeting.

The Sixers have said they need legislative approval from Council before the end of the year to keep the project on track. The team wants to start vertical construction in 2028 and open the arena in 2031, the year its lease ends at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.

The legislative package will be the subject of at least two public hearings next month.

The bills must be passed out of committee and by the full council before it heads to Parker’s desk for a signature.

The final session of Council is scheduled for Dec. 12.

Parker announced her support for the arena last month in a pre-recorded video posted to social media. The mayor said her administration had reached a “historic agreement” with the Sixers, calling it “the best financial deal ever entered into by a Philadelphia mayor for a local sports arena.”

Parker argues the development will generate millions in tax revenue, create hundreds of jobs and help revitalize Market East. The Sixers have echoed those claims since announcing the proposal more than two years ago.

The head of the Building Industry Association of Philadelphia is on board, too.

“We gotta stop being a city that’s against big things,” said BIA President Mohamed “Mo” Rushdy before the meeting. “This is economic activity, this is reviving a dead corridor. This is long overdue.”

For now, it’s unclear if the development has the votes to move forward. Council members were not ready to take a firm position on the arena Thursday, choosing instead to focus on the legislative process in front of them.

“It’s gonna be a robust dialogue to make sure that the end product is one that represents what the city of Philadelphia looks like demographically and, most importantly, addressing the district councilperson’s issues and concerns,” Johnson said.

“It’s gonna be a really riveting discussion. It’s gonna be difficult. But I want you to know that we all will get through this as a unit. We will all do this in some ways together,” said Councilmember Anthony Phillips. “I look forward to seeing how we work this out to make our city better.”