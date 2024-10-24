From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

An apartment tower that was once part of the plans for the 76ers arena development in Center City is no longer on the drawing board.

Councilmember Mark Squilla, who controls when the legislation will be introduced in City Council, said the apartment tower was removed because it really didn’t benefit the Chinatown community.

“Some of the folks in Chinatown felt that that was an insult,” he said. “That nobody who would live in Chinatown would actually live in that facility.”

Squilla said a deal to build an alternative low- to moderate-income apartment building in Chinatown is being discussed at a location already owned by the city: the 6th District police station at 11th and Winter streets.

“That is the location that is working on trying to transfer that over to the community to then build it,” he said.