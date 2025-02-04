After the Sixers arena pivot: Philly’s Market East corridor remains a top priority and a sizable challenge

In the middle of last month, the Mayor’s Reception Room teemed with reporters, government officials and union leaders.

A day earlier, news had broken that the Philadelphia 76ers had struck a deal with Comcast Spectacor to build a new arena at the sports complex instead of Center City. Now, team officials were ready to confirm what everyone already knew.

The marathon news conference provided few details about the forthcoming development in South Philadelphia or why the Sixers changed course. But despite the stunning reversal, the joint commitment to revitalize Market East — the languishing commercial corridor that sat at the heart of the team’s first proposal — would stay the same.

“Both our organizations love this city and together we can do incredible things,” said Josh Harris, co-founder of Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Sixers.

Real estate developers and industry experts say they’re encouraged by that promise, but they have mixed feelings about Market East’s future now that a new basketball arena isn’t part of the game plan. While some say not having an arena makes it easier to reimagine the corridor, others argue that the task will be much harder to achieve without having the facility as an anchor.