The news was stunning.

Less than a month after the 76ers got the green light to build a $1.3 billion arena in Center City, the team announced it was walking away from the project and partnering with Comcast Spectacor to develop a new facility at the sports complex in South Philadelphia.

The decision, which came to light Sunday, upended a development more than two years in the making, following a string of daylong public hearings, hours of closed-door negotiations and hundreds of protests and rallies organized by arena opponents.

As we await more details on the new proposal, here’s how we got to this moment.

Background

In July 2022, the Sixers announced a proposal to build a new basketball arena in Center City.

The privately funded facility, dubbed 76 Place, would sit atop SEPTA’s Jefferson Station at 10th and Market streets, taking over about a third of the Fashion District mall.

If approved, the team would open the arena in 2031, when its lease expires at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.

The news drew a mix of optimism and opposition.

While elected officials and real estate experts applauded the proposal for its potential to help revitalize a struggling commercial corridor, residents in nearby Chinatown quickly denounced the development, saying it would dismantle the 150-year-old ethnic enclave.

Activists vowed to fight the project with the same gusto they fought other large developments planned for the neighborhood.

“This is not the first time that big developers proposed to build something without our input: the baseball stadium, the casino, to name a few,” said Wei Chen, civic engagement director at the Chinatown-based nonprofit Asian Americans United, in a statement that July. “We have defeated each of them. We are ready to fight to protect our community.”

Revitalizing Market East?

Against that backdrop, the Sixers launched an outreach campaign designed to educate residents and stakeholders about the controversial project. In November, the team hosted a series of tours of the proposed site.

The team’s pitch was rooted in economic development.

The arena, representatives argued, would be a catalyst for changing the fortunes of Market East. Once home to the city’s premier retail hub, the area has widely been considered a dead zone with a disjointed commercial corridor that no one could revive despite millions in investment, including the $400 million it took to open the Fashion District mall.

Building the arena, slated to be open about 150 nights a year between games and concerts, would encourage private real estate developers to invest in Market East, they said.

David Adelman, chair of 76 Devcorp, the team’s development arm, told reporters the team hoped to have the legislative approvals it needed to start construction by June 2023, as well as a community benefits agreement in place before that.

By then, the Sixers had held over 80 community meetings with more than a dozen groups representing Chinatown.

“I think people are really receptive to what we’re looking to do. And the main reason is if we don’t do this and the mall goes bankrupt, someone knocks it down, you could build three Liberty Place towers on those three blocks by right … and the community would get nothing,” said Adelman at the time.

But about two months later, the reception at a packed town hall in Chinatown made it clear that many residents and business owners in the neighborhood were strongly opposed to the team’s arena proposal.