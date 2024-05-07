Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The Philadelphia branch of the NAACP is supporting the Sixers’ proposal to build a $1.55 billion basketball arena in Center City, calling the project a “significant opportunity for individuals in underserved communities.”

The endorsement, codified in a memorandum of understanding, follows months of discussion between the civil rights organization and the Sixers. Tuesday’s announcement is part of a broader effort to execute a $50 million community benefits agreement with stakeholders from around the city. The team argues the project will not only generate new jobs and tax revenues but will help revitalize the blocks east of City Hall, a stretch that hasn’t thrived in decades despite millions in investment.

“Having a seat at the table allows this organization to advocate for equitable opportunities and inclusive growth. Our branch is even more committed to promoting greater access to new economic opportunities and growing wealth for our community,” said branch president Catherine Hicks during a festive news conference held in front of students of String Theory Schools.

The group’s support for the controversial project is rooted in commitments the Sixers have made to the Black community, as well as the economic benefits it believes a downtown arena would deliver for the entire city, including Chinatown, Hicks said.

The team has vowed to create a $2 million fund dedicated to preparing Black-owned businesses to be vendors, suppliers and concessionaires at 76 Place. The Sixers also aspire to have Black-owned businesses run 40% of the arena’s food, drink and concession operations.

“[76 Place] at Market East has the potential to generate a historic number of jobs, careers and other opportunities for the community. This presents a significant opportunity for individuals in underserved communities to access meaningful employment, economic stability and a pathway to success,” Hicks said.

The two-page MOU touts the project’s projected economic impact. It also states the Sixers and the NAACP “shall partner on opportunities as they align with each other’s mission and vision.” The list could include, tickets to branch-affiliated youth, participating in the branch’s community events and potentially offering space within the arena for the branch to hold community activities.

“From the start, we said that 76 Place should reflect the vibrancy and diversity of our city,” said 76 Devcorp chair David Adelman. “The NAACP has a very long history of fighting for that representation and opportunity to ensure that the Black community is considered and heard in a meaningful way that creates lasting change.”