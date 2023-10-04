‘Slam dunk’ or long shot? New Sixers arena faces uncertain future

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Philadelphia 76ers co-owner David Adelman doesn’t mince words when discussing the team’s controversial proposal to build a new basketball arena in Center City.

After 2031, the year the Sixers’ lease expires at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia, the team will have a home of its own like other NBA franchises. And it’ll be on Market Street.

“I have no Plan B,” Adelman said during a recent interview. “We’re gonna make this happen.”

Adelman may get his wish in the end. But more than a year after the team announced its plan, a downtown arena is far from assured.

The $1.55 billion project, dubbed 76 Place, needs City Council to pass zoning legislation, and likely a host of related measures, before construction can start. Support from the next mayoral administration is also expected to be on the checklist. This as the proposal continues to face strong opposition from Chinatown, a community with a track record of defeating big developments. Residents and businesses fear an arena would destroy the 150-year-old cultural hub.

“This is not a slam dunk. If it were a slam dunk, it would be over. If it were a slam dunk, everyone would know what’s going to happen in City Council this fall. But they don’t,” said George Burrell, a former councilmember and deputy mayor.

Pitching the future

The Sixers want to build the arena along Market between 10th and 11th streets, a block currently occupied by the Fashion District Mall. The 18,500-seat facility would be privately-funded and sit down the street from Chinatown, in a section of Center City that has struggled to thrive for decades despite millions being invested.

Just in the past year, several national retailers have left the shopping district. The list includes locations occupied by Marshalls, Target, and Wawa. Last month, the historic Wanamaker Building, home to a Macy’s department store, was placed in receivership as its owners work to satisfy a $112 million mortgage debt.

The decision to leave the Wells Fargo Center is primarily about the business of basketball. The Sixers argue the franchise needs a state-of-the-art arena to compete — to sign top-tier players, contend for championships, and keep fans in the stands.

After 27 years, the team is also tired of having a roommate, the Philadelphia Flyers. The club says it creates scheduling headaches they want to avoid in the future.

“We want to take control of our destiny,” said Nicole Gainer, a spokesperson for 76 Devcorp, the development team behind 76 Place that includes Adelman, managing partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, and Mosaic Development Partners.

The Sixers’ broader pitch, however, is rooted in economic development. The team says a project of this size and scope would help rebuild and repair the blocks east of City Hall, a disjointed stretch of shops, government buildings, and tourist attractions that’s floundered even as nearby neighborhoods have flourished.

Real estate experts and private developers agree.

“From an economic standpoint, it’s a no-brainer. The issues you got to get around are the community issues. We believe that those are issues that can be worked through with a group of developers who really want to do it,” said Gary Jonas, president of the Building Industry Association of Philadelphia. The advocacy group has publicly supported the project.

Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration announced in April the city would evaluate the Sixers’ proposal with a trio of impact studies, including one focused on the project’s economics. The results of those analyses, which the Sixers are funding, are expected sometime this fall, according to a city spokesperson.

In the meantime, the team is trumpeting that an arena would generate an estimated $400 million of net new economic impact annually, as well as more than 3,000 jobs. The figure is based on the facility hosting events about 150 nights a year, including Sixers home games, concerts, and community events.

“This venue gets people to come downtown. I think it gets people to stay downtown and spend money,” Adelman said.

To bolster its argument, the team recently released an analysis showing the arena would generate an estimated $1.5 billion in new tax revenues for Philadelphia, its school district and the state — revenues they say would not be available if the Sixers stayed at the Wells Fargo Center. Comcast Spectacor, which owns and operates that arena, has pushed back on that claim, calling it “another myth from Mr. Adelman” on social media.

Gainer denied that claim, saying the findings are rooted in the results of a commissioned study.

Politics as usual?

For now, the fate of the project is tied to one man: City Councilmember Mark Squilla.

The proposed location for the arena sits in his legislative district, meaning any legislation related to the project would come out of his office.

Squilla has said that will largely depend on the results of the forthcoming impact studies. If it’s a mixed bag, he’d be more likely to introduce legislation and let the political process play out, he said.

He insists he doesn’t have a personal opinion about the proposal.

“If I was opposing it, why would we have all these studies done? And if I was supporting it, why would we jump through all these hoops if we’re saying we’re gonna do this anyway?” Squilla said in a recent interview.

The Sixers originally wanted to have zoning in hand by June, but have since delayed the franchise’s self-imposed timeline twice. The team now says a “winter legislative process will likely make the most sense to allow time for the studies to be completed.”

Squilla has said it would be “tough” to introduce legislation before the end of the year, in part because he has vowed to share copies of any arena measures with the community at least 30 days before he would introduce them in council.

It’s hard to say if those measures would pass. Nearly all of Squilla’s colleagues on City Council declined to say whether they support or oppose the arena proposal.

Cherelle Parker, who is expected to be Philadelphia’s next mayor, also declined to comment. She recently told NBC10 her administration would engage with residents and conduct a cost-benefit analysis to help see if the Sixers’ proposal “makes sense” — regardless of the location.

“We cannot afford to just immediately say ‘no’ to any economic development opportunity,” said Parker.

Political observers say they won’t be surprised if Parker backs the project, particularly because of her ties to the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council. The influential umbrella group supports the arena and endorsed Parker during the Democratic primary, the election that decides most races in Philadelphia given the party’s nearly 7-1 registration advantage in the city.

Burrell, the former deputy mayor, said the arena could have a long-ranging impact on Parker’s political career. “This one thing could define Cherelle Parker’s re-election campaign — how she handles this. It is going to be an ongoing issue throughout her first term,” he said.