Wells Fargo Center adding LED screens, lights in final phase of transformation project
New LED screens, lighting, and canopies at the Wells Fargo Center will be completed by early 2024.
The Wells Fargo Center is getting ready to add new LED screens to the building’s exterior, as well as lighting and canopies for guests.
The arena hopes to wrap up its $400 million transformation project by early 2024. In a release, Wells Fargo Center President Phil Laws said it will turn the arena into “a brand-new venue.”
“These exterior upgrades feature the latest modern technology to bring new, exciting elements to Philly’s home for sports and entertainment,” Laws said. “After transforming nearly every inch of the arena, inside and out, this is another way to ensure we provide a first-class experience for our guests the moment they step into the Sports Complex.”
Measuring just under 35 feet, the three LED boards will be located at the northeast and northwest corners of the arena and the south façade. The total square footage of the screens will be over 10,500 square feet.
Nearly a thousand feet of lighting will be placed on all four corners of the arena — lighting the venue blue when the Philadelphia 76ers are playing and orange when the Philadelphia Flyers play. The system will also be able to play one minute video loops on the exterior of the building.
The existing LED lighting system that currently lights the eyebrow of the arena roof will be completely replaced and coordinated into the new system.
New canopies will also be added to the Broad Street, 11th Street, and Premium Access Entrances. They will be heated and programmed with audio capabilities and will include the arena’s new security check-in process, allowing fans to enter without having to empty their pockets.
Parking and entry improvements will arrive this fall. The two Broad Street entrances each previously had four lanes with single points of service at each. Once complete, each Broad Street gate will have six lanes with two kiosks per lane, increasing the points of sale from four to 12.
The Philadelphia Flyers will hit the ice at home on Oct. 17 against the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. On Oct. 29, the Philadelphia 76ers’ first home game will be against the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:30 p.m.
