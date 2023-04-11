Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center is partnering with Evolv to provide a security system that allows people to breeze through check points without having to take everything out of their pockets.

The system uses “powerful sensor technology” with artificial intelligence to scan through people’s pockets and bags that “instantly distinguishes between threats and the everyday items,” according to a press release.

“Thanks to this new, cutting-edge technology, fans coming to the New Wells Fargo Center will have a much quicker, more seamless security screening process,” said Valerie Camillo, CEO and president of Spectacor Sports and Entertainment.

“Most fans will be able to simply walk through the Evolv Express screening area without emptying their pockets or opening their bags, making the security process safer, easier, and faster than ever before,” Camillo said.