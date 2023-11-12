76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. struck, injured by driver in Philadelphia

After being struck by the car, Oubre Jr. walked to Spruce and Hicks streets where he was found by medics.

The 27-year-old player was reportedly walking near his residence when he was struck. He was transported to Jefferson Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Oubre Jr. has since been released, the team stated.

Representatives from the team, including 76ers President Daryl Morey, were at the hospital with Oubre Jr. while he was being treated.

He is expected to miss significant play time due to his injuries from the collision, but officials do not believe the injuries are season-ending.

Police say after the crash, a driver in a silver vehicle fled the scene. An investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Oubre is in his first season with the 76ers and has averaged 16.8 points in the first eight games. He was the 15th overall pick of the 2015 draft and has played with four other teams.

The 76ers are home Sunday and play Indiana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.