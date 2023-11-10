Shoppers describe chaos trying to get new Eagles jacket made famous by Princess Diana

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The iconic 1990s Philadelphia Eagles jacket made famous by Princess Diana went on sale Thursday.

Fans lined up early at the Eagles Pro Shop in South Philadelphia.

According to shoppers, it was like a melee inside the store. But fortunately, a group of lucky shoppers didn’t walk away with any black eyes, just vintage gold.

“It was crazy. There may or may not have been a fight that broke out over a jacket,” said Andrew Kruger from Camp Hill, Pa.

“Employees are just getting mobbed for these jackets. The guy puts two on the rack in front of me and they started arguing over them, and I kind of was able to get it from them,” laughed Morgan Naimoli from Washington Twp., NJ.

The one-of-a-kind jacket was made specifically for Princess Diana.

Following decades of requests from die-hard fans, the replica made a comeback with Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, sporting the look ahead of the big sale.

The connection between the team and the late princess centers around the colors silver and green, which were her favorites.

She mentioned it to the former Eagles statistician, Jack Edelstein, during Philadelphia native Grace Kelly’s funeral.

Princess Di + Eagles = “It was giving Black Friday vibes!”- Morgan, describing the melee at the Eagles Pro Shop this morning. She managed to score the coveted 90s throwback letterman jacket made famous by the late princess, but it wasn’t easy. More on @6abc pic.twitter.com/QlFn6tYnKb — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) November 9, 2023

He sent her a care package that included the custom jacket, and the rest was history.

“I was always obsessed with her growing up, and the fashion of her, and obviously a die-hard Eagles fan,” said Naimoli.

The jackets, which run $400, are already out of stock at Mitchell & Ness.

Some items are already being sold for a lot more on eBay.