Philly 2nd-grade class keeps track of Saquon Barkley’s rushing yards in math class

Eagles star Saquon Barkley has had an unforgettable season with more than 2,000 rushing yards. A 2nd-grade math teacher has turned Barkley's success into a class lesson.

    By
  • Matteo Iadonisi, 6abc
    • January 31, 2025
Miss Amber Kiley and her students

It's an Eagles-themed lesson when Miss Amber Kiley and her students use Saquon Barkley's rushing yards to learn about math. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

2nd-grade teacher Amber Kiley and her students have looked to Saquon Barkley as inspiration for lessons about addition, subtraction, and life in general.

The Eagles star has had an unforgettable season with more than 2,000 rushing yards. Each week after a game, Kiley’s class practices addition by adding to his total.

The feat has allowed students to learn lessons about place values up to the thousands.

After today’s lesson, the students at MaST Community Charter School II enjoyed a pep rally led by Eagles Cheerleader and 1st-grade teacher, Cassie Boone.

Watch the video above to see how they are learning more than just math in the classroom.

You can also watch Cassie’s appearance on Good Morning America:

