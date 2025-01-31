Philly 2nd-grade class keeps track of Saquon Barkley’s rushing yards in math class

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

2nd-grade teacher Amber Kiley and her students have looked to Saquon Barkley as inspiration for lessons about addition, subtraction, and life in general.

The Eagles star has had an unforgettable season with more than 2,000 rushing yards. Each week after a game, Kiley’s class practices addition by adding to his total.

The feat has allowed students to learn lessons about place values up to the thousands.

After today’s lesson, the students at MaST Community Charter School II enjoyed a pep rally led by Eagles Cheerleader and 1st-grade teacher, Cassie Boone.

