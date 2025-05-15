This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Football is almost back Philadelphia Eagles fans!

The NFL released its 2025 schedule Wednesday night. The Eagles’ slate features a season opener against the Dallas Cowboys and a Black Friday matchup against the Bears.

Check out the full schedule below:

Preseason

Week 1: Thursday, August 7 – Home vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 7:30 PM

Week 2: Saturday, August 16 – Home vs. Cleveland Browns at 1 PM

Week 3: Friday, August 22 – Away at New York Jets at 7:30 PM

Regular Season

Week 1: Thursday, September 4 – Home vs. Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM

Week 2: Sunday, September 14 – Away at Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM

Week 3: Sunday, September 21 – Home vs. Los Angeles Rams at 1 PM

Week 4: Sunday, September 28 – Away at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 PM

Week 5: Sunday, October 5 – Home vs. Denver Broncos at 1 PM+

Week 6: Thursday, October 9 – Away at New York Giants at 8:15 PM

Week 7: Sunday, October 19 – Away at Minnesota Vikings at 1 PM+

Week 8: Sunday, October 26 – Home vs. New York Giants at 1 PM+

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Monday, November 10 – Away at Green Bay Packers at 8:15 PM

Week 11: Sunday, November 16 – Home vs. Detroit Lions at 8:20 PM+

Week 12: Sunday, November 23 – Away at Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM+

Week 13: Friday, November 28 – Home vs. Chicago Bears at 3 PM

Week 14: Monday, December 8 – Away at Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 PM+

Week 15: Sunday, December 14 – Home vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 1 PM+

Week 16: Saturday, December 20 – Away at Washington Commanders at either 4:30 PM or 8 PM+

Week 17: Sunday, December 28 – Away at Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM+

Week 18: Date TBD – Home vs. Washington Commanders (Time TBD)

Postseason

Saturday, January 10; Sunday, January 11; Monday, January 12 – AFC and NFC Wild Card Playoffs

Saturday, January 17; Sunday, January 18 – AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs

Sunday, January 25 – AFC and NFC Championship Games

Sunday, February 8 – Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA

(+ game time subject to change due to flex scheduling)