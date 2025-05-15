Philadelphia Eagles release 2025 schedule | Full list of opponents, times and dates
The defending Super Bowl champions open the regular season Thursday, Sept. 4 at home against the Dallas Cowboys.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Football is almost back Philadelphia Eagles fans!
The NFL released its 2025 schedule Wednesday night. The Eagles’ slate features a season opener against the Dallas Cowboys and a Black Friday matchup against the Bears.
Check out the full schedule below:
Preseason
- Week 1: Thursday, August 7 – Home vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 7:30 PM
- Week 2: Saturday, August 16 – Home vs. Cleveland Browns at 1 PM
- Week 3: Friday, August 22 – Away at New York Jets at 7:30 PM
Regular Season
- Week 1: Thursday, September 4 – Home vs. Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM
- Week 2: Sunday, September 14 – Away at Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM
- Week 3: Sunday, September 21 – Home vs. Los Angeles Rams at 1 PM
- Week 4: Sunday, September 28 – Away at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 PM
- Week 5: Sunday, October 5 – Home vs. Denver Broncos at 1 PM+
- Week 6: Thursday, October 9 – Away at New York Giants at 8:15 PM
- Week 7: Sunday, October 19 – Away at Minnesota Vikings at 1 PM+
- Week 8: Sunday, October 26 – Home vs. New York Giants at 1 PM+
- Week 9: BYE
- Week 10: Monday, November 10 – Away at Green Bay Packers at 8:15 PM
- Week 11: Sunday, November 16 – Home vs. Detroit Lions at 8:20 PM+
- Week 12: Sunday, November 23 – Away at Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM+
- Week 13: Friday, November 28 – Home vs. Chicago Bears at 3 PM
- Week 14: Monday, December 8 – Away at Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 PM+
- Week 15: Sunday, December 14 – Home vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 1 PM+
- Week 16: Saturday, December 20 – Away at Washington Commanders at either 4:30 PM or 8 PM+
- Week 17: Sunday, December 28 – Away at Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM+
- Week 18: Date TBD – Home vs. Washington Commanders (Time TBD)
Postseason
- Saturday, January 10; Sunday, January 11; Monday, January 12 – AFC and NFC Wild Card Playoffs
- Saturday, January 17; Sunday, January 18 – AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs
- Sunday, January 25 – AFC and NFC Championship Games
- Sunday, February 8 – Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA
(+ game time subject to change due to flex scheduling)
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.