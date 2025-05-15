Philadelphia Eagles release 2025 schedule | Full list of opponents, times and dates

The defending Super Bowl champions open the regular season Thursday, Sept. 4 at home against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jalen Hurts celebrates with his mother

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts embraces his mom, Pamela, after the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Football is almost back Philadelphia Eagles fans!

The NFL released its 2025 schedule Wednesday night. The Eagles’ slate features a season opener against the Dallas Cowboys and a Black Friday matchup against the Bears.

Check out the full schedule below:

Preseason

  • Week 1: Thursday, August 7 – Home vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 7:30 PM
  • Week 2: Saturday, August 16 – Home vs. Cleveland Browns at 1 PM
  • Week 3: Friday, August 22 – Away at New York Jets at 7:30 PM

Regular Season

  • Week 1: Thursday, September 4 – Home vs. Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM
  • Week 2: Sunday, September 14 – Away at Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 21 – Home vs. Los Angeles Rams at 1 PM
  • Week 4: Sunday, September 28 – Away at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 PM
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 5 – Home vs. Denver Broncos at 1 PM+
  • Week 6: Thursday, October 9 – Away at New York Giants at 8:15 PM
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 19 – Away at Minnesota Vikings at 1 PM+
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 26 – Home vs. New York Giants at 1 PM+
  • Week 9: BYE
  • Week 10: Monday, November 10 – Away at Green Bay Packers at 8:15 PM
  • Week 11: Sunday, November 16 – Home vs. Detroit Lions at 8:20 PM+
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 23 – Away at Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM+
  • Week 13: Friday, November 28 – Home vs. Chicago Bears at 3 PM
  • Week 14: Monday, December 8 – Away at Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 PM+
  • Week 15: Sunday, December 14 – Home vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 1 PM+
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 20 – Away at Washington Commanders at either 4:30 PM or 8 PM+
  • Week 17: Sunday, December 28 – Away at Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM+
  • Week 18: Date TBD – Home vs. Washington Commanders (Time TBD)

Postseason

  • Saturday, January 10; Sunday, January 11; Monday, January 12 – AFC and NFC Wild Card Playoffs
  • Saturday, January 17; Sunday, January 18 – AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs
  • Sunday, January 25 – AFC and NFC Championship Games
  • Sunday, February 8 – Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA

(+ game time subject to change due to flex scheduling)

