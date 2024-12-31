This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Patrick Driscoll has been thrust into the national spotlight after a milestone play for the Philadelphia Eagles’ third-string quarterback Tanner McKee.

McKee threw his first NFL touchdown to A.J. Brown during Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, where the team also clinched the NFC East. But in all the excitement, Brown threw the ball into the stands.

“It was like destiny. From the second it left his fingertip, I had my eye on it and it went straight into my gut. I was like, no way!” said Driscoll, from Audubon, New Jersey.

Even though he was 30 some rows up, the Audobon varsity coach caught it — one-handed!

“I had a drink in one hand and then it kind of reminds me of like coaching. I could be — when I’m out there coaching the high school guys, I’m holding a play script in one hand and I’m getting the ball back from the receiver. I just caught it, that little one-hander right there,” Driscoll said.

While the crowd went wild, so did Driscoll and his friends.

But then, Brown had the opposite reaction when he realized what he did. He gave away McKee’s first touchdown ball.

But here’s the thing: Driscoll realized it, too.