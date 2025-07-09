From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Forty years ago Sunday, between 1.5 billion and 1.9 billion people around the world — depending on who’s counting — watched Live Aid on television, one of Philadelphia’s proudest moments in rock history.

Now selections of Live Aid, the massive, one-day concert held in 1985 simultaneously spanning Wembley Stadium in London and the old JFK Stadium in South Philly, will be re-created in Philadelphia.

Seventeen local musicians will rotate through dozens of songs from the Live Aid setlist at Union Transfer on Sunday evening in a concert coordinated by the Martha Graham Cracker Cabaret.

Like the original Live Aid, essentially a telethon for famine relief in Ethiopia, the anniversary concert will be a fundraiser.

“We’re raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, an incredible organization that raises money for people who are dealing with either of those blood cancers,” said Dito van Reigersberg, whose drag persona Martha Graham Cracker is the front person of the cabaret. Reigersberg himself recently underwent aggressive treatment for leukemia and lymphoma.