For 17 years Martha Graham Cracker has given audiences everything she had in a drag cabaret act that has traveled throughout Philadelphia and beyond, performing regularly at Joe’s Pub in New York, a stint in Las Vegas, and even overseas.

Martha also gave the world an original concept album.

Martha’s creator, Dito van Reigersberg, is now asking for something in return: stem cells.

Van Reigersberg was recently diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia. The cabaret’s entire future performance schedule through 2023 has been canceled as he undergoes chemotherapy.

A key part of his recovery is a donation of stem cells to help repair his bone marrow, which can be done through a relatively painless transfusion process. But finding a matching donor can be like looking for a needle in a haystack.

To identify that donor, Victor Fiorillo – a piano player and co-founder of the cabaret band, as well as a reporter with Philadelphia Magazine – has organized a block party on South Street, on Wednesday evening from 5-8 p.m.

Outside of Bob and Barbara’s bar will be sidewalk stations with hot chocolate and swabbing kits, where people between the ages of 18 and 40 can take a tissue sample from the inside of their cheek and send it off to a lab to test for the Human Leukocyte Antigen.

“The whole idea being that you just swab your own cheek, answer a few questions on your cell phone via a QR code, and then in a matter of – I’m not sure how long, but I would guess weeks – they would find out if you were a match for Dido,” said Fiorillo.