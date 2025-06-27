Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Live Aid
Celebrate Live Aid's 40th anniversary with John Oates, The Hooters, Midge Ure and more!
We turn the clock back to 1985 for the Live Aid concert in Philadelphia. We’ll hear from John Oates, a performer at the concert, along with The Hooters and Philly based artists. Singer/songwriter Midge Ure explains the origin of Live Aid, and Electric Factory’s Larry Magid recounts how Philadelphia came to host the concert. We then journey to Rockdale Music to meet the next wave of rockstars.
