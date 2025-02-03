What to know about security measures at the Super Bowl in New Orleans

After a New Year’s Day attack struck at the heart of the French Quarter, officials in New Orleans say they are confident in the security plans they have in place for the Super Bowl.

Upwards of 125,000 visitors are expected to converge on the Big Easy beginning Feb. 5 for parties, concerts and revelry featuring artists including Post Malone and Diplo and capped off by the Feb. 9 clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome stadium to crown this season’s NFL champion.

Following the truck-ramming attack early on Jan. 1 that killed 14 people and injured dozens more along Bourbon Street, one of the city’s most famous thoroughfares, alleged security lapses triggered multiple lawsuits and investigations. But the city, the NFL and law enforcement officials insist that after more than a year of preparations they are ready to play host.

“We’re going above and beyond what we’ve seen in the past when we’ve hosted previously,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said at a news conference. “We know we’re safer than we’ve ever been before.”

What will the security presence look like?

Thousands of state, federal and local law enforcement officers will be on the ground during the Super Bowl, NFL Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier said. But she and city officials remained tight-lipped about details.

Drones will be prohibited around the Superdome and downtown New Orleans throughout the week of the game and there will be flight restrictions up to 18,000 feet (5,486 meters), according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Armed federal air marshals will be stationed around the city’s transportation hubs scanning for suspicious people or activities and guarding against drones, said Noel Curtin, supervisory air marshal in charge with the Transportation Security Administration.

Super Bowl events will sprawl across neighborhoods far beyond the stadium, said Homeland Security Investigations New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Eric DeLaune, who is leading federal coordination of Super Bowl security.

Federal agencies from the FBI to the Secret Service are bringing in rooftop snipers and BearCat armored SWAT vehicles around the stadium and across the city’s historic French Quarter and downtown, DeLaune said.

No one will be allowed inside the cordoned-off area surrounding the Superdome without credentials, and the city already has begun shutting down and limiting traffic on roads near the stadium, where the perimeter will include blast barriers requiring trucks to pass through giant X-ray machines typically used at border crossings, DeLaune said.

Dozens of technicians and more than 100 bomb-sniffing dogs are engaging in a days-long effort to scour the 400,000 square feet (37,161 square meters) of the Superdome and each of its more than 70,000 seats prior to game day, DeLaune said.

“They’re going to go from top to bottom on that building to make sure it’s clear and it’s safe. They open every door, check under every seat,” DeLaune said.

Much of the security infrastructure will carry over to the Mardi Gras season, which has been upgraded to Homeland Security’s highest risk rating to receive more manpower and resources.

With the sheer amount of law enforcement on every street corner and security measures in place, “New Orleans will be the safest place to be anywhere in the country,” said Phillip Constantin, an adviser with the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.