For the first time since announcing the project last summer, the Sixers are releasing a series of architectural renderings of 76 Place — the $1.3 billion basketball arena the team hopes to build on Market Street near Chinatown.

The final design is still years away. But the color illustrations provide a glimpse of what fans might see inside and outside of the arena, as well as what passersby on Market Street would experience if the project is completed. Until now, the Sixers had only publicly released an aerial shot of the facility.

“The images…are some of the early concepts that start to build on some of the discussions and feedback we’ve had with people in the community, with SEPTA, and with others about how to think differently about an arena that’s going to be in 2031 and beyond,” said Jordan Goldstein, managing principal at Gensler, the architecture and design firm the Sixers hired.

One of the renderings shows what fans would see when they enter the facility, including the escalators that would bring people up to the arena, which is now slated to be on the second level of the facility and seat roughly 18,500 people. The Sixers plan to put retail and restaurant spaces at street level, similar to the layout of TD Garden in Boston, the home of the Celtics. Gensler also worked on that project.

Another image shows Filbert Street between 10th and 11th streets. Under the proposal, the stretch would be closed to cars and become an outdoor pavilion space that would remain open to the public throughout the year.

“Restaurants, retail — all of that will happen on non-game days as well. And so that life and energy that Market East so desperately needs,” said David Adelman, part-owner, and chairman of 76 DevCorp.

The renderings, set to be released Wednesday evening, come while the city is in the process of evaluating the impact of 76 Place. And as Chinatown residents and businesses continue to oppose the project, which they say will destroy the historic neighborhood.

In mid-April, Mayor Jim Kenney asked the Philadelphia Development Corporation to fast-track a trio of requests for proposals — one for a community impact analysis, one for an economic analysis, and one for design consulting services.