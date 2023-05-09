Opponents of the Sixers’ proposal to build a new arena near Chinatown are pushing back on Philadelphia’s game plan for evaluating the project’s impact.

Inside a City Hall conference room on Monday, a panel of volunteer experts told reporters the city’s three-pronged plan is neither independent nor comprehensive, calling it a “rush job” primed to benefit 76 Devcorp, the team behind the $1.3 billion proposal.

“This is not a very serious set of impact studies that they are requesting,” said Domenic Vitiello, an associate professor of city and regional planning at the University of Pennsylvania.

In mid-April, Mayor Jim Kenney asked the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation to fast-track a trio of requests for proposals — one for a community impact analysis, one for an economic analysis, and one for design consulting services.

The experts, part of a research and planning committee convened by the Save Chinatown Coalition, say the RFPs are perfunctory to the point that they question their purpose. Based on the details of the requests, they said the city’s goal doesn’t appear to be determining whether the blocklong arena — dubbed 76 Place — should be built at 10th and Market streets.

“The RFPs instead seem to be geared towards figuring out what should be negotiated in a community benefits agreement or a CBA, as if the building of the arena was a foregone conclusion,” said community planner Jenny Chen.

Chen said having PIDC facilitate the process doesn’t help change those optics. To her, the nonprofit is only accountable to real estate developers and businesses, not residents of Philadelphia who may be impacted by the arena, raising concerns about whether the process can be impartial.

The details of the RFPs provide supporting evidence, said Chen.

“We see a lot of questions that are framed in a way that assumes the harms of the arena may cause can be mitigated. Like how could the Sixers arena ensure the cultural vitality of local businesses is preserved? They also ask, what would the Sixers need to prioritize in the construction process to maximize benefits and mitigate negative impacts,” said Chen, adding the city should be leading the process instead.

In a statement, spokesperson Kevin Lessard said PIDC is “helping the City perform its due diligence regarding the impact of the project to the city as a whole and the surrounding communities in particular.”

“As part of our strategic framework, PIDC believes the best projects are completed with the engagement and support of the surrounding communities and looks forward to supporting the City to best understand the project’s impacts before proceeding,” said Lessard.

The deadline for responding to the RFPs is May 12.

Originally, selected firms would have 60 days to complete their work. Lessard said that timeline was scrapped after PIDC received feedback that more time would be needed for “meaningful community engagement.” The RFPs now request applicants to propose their own timelines for completing their analyses.