Scores of demonstrators marched with members of the Save Chinatown Coalition through Center City and Chinatown Saturday to protest the Philadelphia 76ers’ arena proposal with songs, drumming, dancing, and speeches.

Drenched by a sudden downpour, protesters shouted “No arena in Chinatown” and “Hands off Chinatown” as they marched around City Hall, down Market Street and up through Chinatown, ending at the Friendship Arch on 10th and Arch Streets. Organizers said between 3,000 and 4,000 people turned out to support the march.

City Councilmember Nicholas O’Rourke, state Reps. Rick Krajewski and Chris Rabb and state Sen. Nikil Saval spoke against the arena proposal, along with representatives from community organizations from throughout the city. Interpreters were on hand to translate all speeches into Mandarin throughout the event.

“I’m here with you, encouraging [us to] put our feet to pavement and put our fists in the air and say power to the people, not another arena in Chinatown,” O’Rourke told the crowd.

The team’s owners are looking to build a new arena, dubbed 76 Place, at 10th and Market Streets near Chinatown and argue that the $1.55 billion project will bring needed economic opportunity to the surrounding area. The franchise says it needs legislative approval by the end of the year in order for them to break ground and open the arena in time for the 2031-2032 NBA season.

Chinatown community members and residents have been fighting the arena proposal for more than two years, arguing it poses an “existential threat” to the neighborhood.

Residents of Washington Square West and the Gayborhood, a historic LGBTQ area in Midtown Village, also condemned the proposal. Medical student Pari Pancholy described the impact traffic to and from the arena would have on health care in Center City.

While Pancholy did not identify where she works, Jefferson Internal Medicine – Chinatown is situated on the 800 block of Arch Street, near where the proposed stadium would be built.

“My hospital already struggles to get folks into the emergency bay. Just being close to Market Street, traffic and congestion from an arena will make it much harder,” she said. “It’s not just patients who need to reach us quickly. It’s transplanted organs for someone getting a second chance, it’s blood for someone in surgery.”