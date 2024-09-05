‘Who do you work for?’: Opponents of Sixers arena proposal bring fight to City Council

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The push to defeat the Sixers’ arena proposal is heating up.

Opponents gathered Thursday outside City Hall to denounce the development as part of a broader effort to persuade City Council to oppose it. The Sixers need lawmakers to pass enabling legislation before demolition and construction can start on the $1.55 billion project, including zoning and streets-related ordinances.

“Our question for City Council and Mayor Parker is this: Who do you work for? Do you work for the people of this city, or do you work for the billionaires who own the Sixers?” said Chinatown resident Jenny Zhang.

Zhang spoke shortly before Council’s first regular meeting of the fall session, and two days before a protest march that organizers expect to draw hundreds of people.

Councilmember Mark Squilla, whose district includes the proposed site, is expected to introduce legislation on behalf of the Parker administration. He has vowed to give community stakeholders at least 30 days to review the bills before that happens.

Neither Parker nor Squilla have yet to take a public stance on the Sixers’ proposal to build an arena at 10th and Market Streets in Center City, though both have said they want the team to remain in Philadelphia. The franchise has said it needs legislative approval by the end of the year to open the arena for the 2031-2032 season.

“We still need to see what the proposed legislation would say to see if there are safeguards we can put in place to address some of the concerns,” said Squilla on Tuesday.

Thursday’s news conference was held less than two weeks after the city released a group of impact studies designed to guide officials weighing the value of building a downtown arena.