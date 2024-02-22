Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

A new analysis finds that 76 Place could cost Philadelphia and Pennsylvania more than $1 billion in lost tax revenue, a scenario that would nearly offset the public revenues the team says a downtown arena would generate.

Released Thursday, the study considers the potential impact the $1.55 billion project could have on local businesses, particularly those dedicated to food and entertainment. It shows that disrupting that economy, during construction and once the arena opens, could mean less money for the city and state in the form of sales and wage taxes, as well as the city’s business and receipts tax.

“Under a relatively conservative scenario, there will be some negative impact on existing businesses due to increased congestion, traffic during the construction period, people avoiding the area as some of the streets will be closed and all the traffic patterns will be disrupted,” said Dr. Arthur Acolin, the Bob Filley Endowed Chair in the Department of Real Estate at the University of Washington.

Acolin’s analysis is rooted in research exploring the impact of sports facilities on local economies. It comes as stakeholders await a pair of highly-anticipated impact studies commissioned through the city and paid for by the Sixers. The studies, which do not have a release date, will focus on the economic and community impacts of building an arena on Market Street arena near Chinatown, which roundly opposes the project.

A spokesperson for 76 DevCo, the Sixers’ development arm, called the study “fatally flawed” and “haphazard.”

The study looks at the impact the arena could have on the commercial core of Chinatown, but also the thousands of surrounding businesses that share the 19107 ZIP code, including those in Washington Square West and Midtown Village.