The city has finally released its Sixers arena impact studies. Here’s what they say

For more than two years, residents and business owners in Chinatown have called the Sixers’ arena proposal an “existential threat” to the neighborhood.

Consultants hired to independently evaluate the impact of the $1.55 billion project have reached a similar but less certain conclusion, saying in a new study that the controversial development “could potentially result in the loss of Chinatown’s core identity and regional significance.”

Released late Monday, the analysis raises concerns about increased traffic congestion as well as the potential for displacement as a result of increased property values.

“Although the project will not lead to direct housing displacement, there is evidence for increased indirect displacement of small businesses and low- and fixed-income individuals through gentrification and loss of cultural identity in Chinatown if the 76 Place were built,” researchers concluded.

The findings are part of a long-awaited study commissioned by the city — one of four analyses expected to guide officials weighing the value of building a new Sixers arena in Center City near Chinatown, including Mayor Cherelle Parker and City Councilmember Mark Squilla, whose district includes the proposed site.

Eight months past its original deadline, the city has released a community impact assessment, an economic impact analysis, a design consulting, and a traffic, transportation and parking analysis. Consultants were not “expected to provide specific recommendations for or against the arena proposal, but to provide independent, neutral evaluations,” according to a news release from the Paker administration.

The studies, which were bankrolled by the Sixers, were released shortly after Parker privately discussed the proposal with community leaders from Chinatown, and about 10 days before City Council returns from summer recess. Parker has yet to publicly back or oppose the development, which cannot proceed without zoning approvals. Lawmakers have also largely kept quiet.

The Sixers hope to start vertical construction on the 18,500-seat arena in 2028 and open the privately funded facility in 2031, the same year its lease expires at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.

The team says the project would help rebuild and repair the blocks east of City Hall, a disjointed stretch of shops, government buildings and tourist attractions that has floundered even as nearby neighborhoods have flourished. The report found the arena’s impact on Market East to be “inconclusive.”