More than a year in the works, the city of Philadelphia just released a series of reports it commissioned on the impact of the 76ers proposal to build a new stadium in Center City.

The four independent studies analyze the economics and design of the plan, as well as effects on traffic and neighboring communities, specifically Chinatown.

The reports find that the proposed arena would provide hundreds of millions in tax revenue to the city, state and school district. It also says the project may put stress on Chinatown and displace residents. Is that tradeoff worth it? Avi and Cherri lead a panel of guests to hash through what the consultants see as the pros and cons of the potential new arena.

Guests

Vivian Chang, Executive Director of Asian Americans United

Daniel Pearson, Editorial Writer at The Philadelphia Inquirer

Aaron Moselle, Reporter for WHYY’s PlanPhilly

Regina Hairston – President and CEO of the African-American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ & DE

Mark Squilla, Councilmember representing District 1, where the proposed arena would be located