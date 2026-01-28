Philly’s Chinatown stadium debate echoes through James Ijames’ ‘Good Bones’

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In James Ijames’ play “Good Bones,” which premieres in Philadelphia this week at the Arden Theatre, a real estate development company is pushing a plan to raze a portion of an inner-city neighborhood in a large American city to build a stadium and sports complex.

Sound familiar?

“Good Bones” is not actually the story of Philadelphia’s Chinatown and its recent fight over a stadium development plan that ended in 2024 with a head-spinning turnaround. The play is set in a fictionalized city called, simply, Big City. The predominantly Black neighborhood faces challenges with poverty and blight.

However, the script is tied to Chinatown.

“We have worked diligently to revitalize this neglected corner of the city,” said Aisha, played by Taysha Marie Canales, a consultant for the development company. “We’re changing this neighborhood for the better.”