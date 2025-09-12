Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

It may be awhile before City Council considers legislation for a new Sixers arena in South Philadelphia.

City Council President Kenyatta Johnson told reporters Thursday that, for the moment, he had “no expectation” that lawmakers would be “doing anything” related to the development, which will also become the home of the Flyers.

“I don’t have any information in terms of when it’s moving forward. I’ll leave it there,” Johnson said after Council’s first regular meeting following the summer recess.

The Sixers, in partnership with Comcast Spectacor, have said they want to open a new arena inside the South Philadelphia Sports Complex by 2031. The teams currently play at the Xfinity Mobile Arena, which opened nearly 30 years ago and recently underwent a $400 million overhaul.

A Sixers spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.