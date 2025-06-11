Is Mayor Parker’s $2 billion housing plan worth it?

Mayor Parker says the plan will create and preserve 30,000 affordable housing units through new construction, rehabilitation, and expanded rental assistance. Will it work?

Air Date: June 11, 2025 12:00 pm
After a few contentious days of negotiations last week, Parker’s budget is expected to pass council before lawmakers split for summer recess.

Philadelphia City Council is set to vote on Mayor Cherelle Parker’s $2 billion housing plan on Thursday, a key step she says will create and preserve 30,000 affordable housing units through new construction, rehabilitation, and expanded rental assistance.

The project will be funded in part by $800 million in city borrowing, a fact some opposition on council argue is unwise due to other city priorities and potential federal funding cuts. 

But a larger question remains: Will this initiative effectively address the city’s growing housing affordability problem? Cities around the country have tried rent control, public housing, zoning reform, anti-displacement legislation, land banks and other measures. So, what works and what doesn’t? 

On this hour of Studio 2, we’ll unpack Parker’s housing plan and analyze other solutions.

Guests:

Vincent Reina, professor and faculty director of the Housing Initiative at the University of Pennsylvania 

Rue Landau, vice-chair of the Philadelphia City Council Housing Committee and councilmember 

Aaron Moselle, reporter for WHYY’s Plan Philly

 

