For weeks, Mayor Cherelle Parker has vowed to prioritize housing during her second year in office, telling reporters at least twice that she would soon propose a “significant financial investment” to support her goal of creating and preserving 30,000 units during her first term in office.

On Thursday, the mayor put an exclamation point on that promise while delivering her second budget address before City Council.

Under her administration’s $6.7 billion spending plan, Parker wants the city to borrow $800 million in bonds to support the Philadelphia Housing Opportunities Made Easy, or H.O.M.E, initiative, a multifaceted strategy rooted in expanding the city’s supply of market-rate and affordable housing.

If approved, Parker claimed it would be the largest-ever investment in housing in the city’s history.

“Let me be clear: We started this work on day one and will not spend years in planning mode,” Parker said. “Philadelphians need more housing and they need it now.”

The mayor’s proposal calls for borrowing $400 million at a time. During a press briefing Wednesday, Finance Director Rob Dubow told reporters the city would “likely” borrow the first $400 million sometime this fall, and that the rest of the money would come in November 2027.

Under the mayor’s proposal, another $11 million would go to the Department of Planning and Development to hire more people to help implement the H.O.M.E initiative, which will be partially funded by making a “small” increase to the city’s real estate transfer tax.

At the same time, Parker wants to eliminate the city’s construction impact tax, which imposes a 1% levy on certain residential construction projects. She said nixing the controversial tax would help “incentivize the building of new housing.”

The mayor said Thursday her full housing plan will be detailed during a special session of City Council scheduled for March 24 — what she referred to as “D-Day for housing.”

“I have long said that this plan — housing preservation and building of new — will be one of our ‘Maynard moments’ — referencing the late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson, who created real, tangible and ongoing economic opportunity for Atlantans,” Parker said.