Last July, following a long hiatus, the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office quietly resumed selling off tax-delinquent properties across the city.

Since then, the office has held nearly three dozen tax sales using a real estate auction website Bid4Assets. Well over 1,000 properties were auctioned at those sales.

And yet the Philadelphia Land Bank, the quasi-governmental agency charged with putting vacant parcels into productive use, did not place a bid during any of them despite having the funds.

That’s because the land bank is still unable to acquire properties through its priority bid — a power granted by state law that effectively ensures the agency is the sole bidder. Typically, tax-delinquent properties are sold to the highest bidder, an arrangement housing advocates argue invites speculation in lower-income neighborhoods.

Tax sales are the primary way the land bank adds parcels to its inventory of vacant properties, the vast majority of which are used to increase the city’s supply of affordable housing. A smaller percentage of parcels are used to establish community gardens and other open spaces designed to serve the community.

“This is a really important tool in the larger tool belt of the city to advance its housing goals. And so we need to make it a priority to get it resolved so we can move forward with other key programming and reuse the vacant land,” said Rick Sauer, executive director of the Philadelphia Association of Community Development Corporations.

Mayor Cherelle Parker, for example, wants to create or preserve 30,000 units of housing during her first term. That includes homes built as part of the city’s Turn the Key program, which uses land bank properties to offer workforce housing to middle-income residents who would otherwise struggle to become homeowners.

It’s unclear why the land bank has yet to reclaim its priority bid status.

City spokesperson Jamila Davis, in a statement, said the “Land Bank and the Sheriff’s Office are currently working out operational details for the Land Bank to exercise its priority bid on the new online platform. We are optimistic that the Land Bank will be able to exercise its priority bid before the close of this fiscal year.”

Citing attorney-client privilege, Davis declined to provide further details.