Philly sheriff sales to move online, sparking fears of real estate speculation

The Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office will resume sales of distressed real estate next month and move all auctions online for the first time ever.

The virtual sales — slated to start April 6 — will come after a pandemic-induced year-long hold on auctions mandated by order of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, but have already sparked concern from housing advocates fearful they will increase real estate speculation.

About 350 foreclosed or tax-delinquent properties are currently scheduled for the first of four sales next month — mostly in North, West, and Southwest Philadelphia, according to the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Department. The department itself handled in-person at a physical auction site, the transaction will now happen entirely online, via a private company based in Maryland.

Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, who is currently hosting a series of town halls to promote the changes, pitched the move as an innovative safety measure.

“We have not had sheriff sales for months due to the pandemic. But we are ordered by the courts to sell these properties,“ Bilal said during an online town hall. “Now you never have to go back outside your house to look at the sheriff sales.”

The company, known as Bid4Assets, is based in Silver Spring, Maryland, and one of the largest distressed asset sale specialists in the United States. It is known for officiating civil asset forfeiture sales on behalf of law enforcement agencies like the U.S. Marshals, but saw its sheriff sale services expand rapidly during the pandemic. In October 2020, Montgomery County became the first government in Pennsylvania to host online sheriffs sales, after it hired Bid4Assets to officiate an online replacement for in-person sales.

City Councilmember Helen Gym, who has lobbied for more renter and homeowner protections during the pandemic, said it was inappropriate for the city to resume sales while property owners and renters remain in the grip of a pandemic and its resulting economic hardships.

“Our entire city will be better off if we give people time to receive the assistance they need to pay their mortgages and rent,” Gym said. “At this stage, there should be no poverty-based evictions or foreclosure when help is on the way.”