Philly Council moves to hold hearings on race gap in Philadelphia appraisals

It’s a bit of an open secret that racial bias is present in the appraisal industry. It’s not uncommon to hear of appraisals undervaluing properties that have Black owners.

One Southwest Philadelphia homeowner, Jessica Ramos, said she’s heard so many of these stories, which makes her believe that to get the most money for her house, she would have to remove items in her house that reveal her Black identity.

“It definitely influences how I would approach the situation moving forward,” she said. “I fixed up my house and I do think about if I do decide to sell it, I want to ensure that there isn’t anything to show that a person of color lives here to get the most money.”

Now City Councilmember Cherelle Parker wants to change that status quo. She started the work Thursday with the introduction of a resolution for hearings on the race gap in home appraisals and its impacts in Philadelphia. The goal is to evaluate how race impacts everything from homeownership and wealth trends in the city to the demographics of neighborhoods. The hearings will explore all ways in which race plays a role in the appraisal system.

In Philadelphia, 95% of appraisers are white and on a national scale, it’s 86%. Although the hearings are intended to guide legislative action, Parker already has one idea for reform.

“One goal that I can immediately think of is developing strategies to diversify the field of appraisers in Philadelphia, where currently only 5% of appraisers/assessors are Black or brown,” Parker said.