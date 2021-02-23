A two-car Regional Rail train every 15 minutes. Transfers between SEPTA, New Jersey Transit, and PATCO on one card. Subway/El expansion. A low-income transit pass. More bus lanes.

These are just a few ideas included in an ambitious transit plan unveiled Monday by Mayor Jim Kenney, SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards, and Michael Carroll, the city’s deputy managing director for transportation. Looking 24 years in the future through 2045, the plan presents a detailed, yet still unfunded, manifest for a transit system that doesn’t center 9-5 commuters. Instead, it aims to improve the system while addressing long-standing racial inequities through a redesigned bus network and Regional Rail service, modernized trolleys, and increased accessibility across the system.

“A city connected by transit is the goal,” said Carroll.

Carroll — a lifelong SEPTA customer who recalled riding transit to his job as a teenager and described the service as his first choice on most days — called the plan a “menu” of projects including those moving forward now and “aspirational” ideas. Those dreamier concepts include a new Silver Line rail service that runs every 15 minutes from Penn Medicine Station to Fern Rock and long-desired yet unfunded extensions to Market Frankford and Broad Street rail lines.

“We are planning for decades to come and in some ways, we are catching up with peer cities that have had transit plans for quite a long time,” Carroll said. The plan, he noted, will help the city and SEPTA compete for federal grants and align projects in a challenging post-pandemic economic landscape.