SEPTA made a push in 2020 to make transit more equitable and now Regional Rail may get the same treatment.

The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission (DVRPC) approved a plan Thursday to spend $100,000 on an analysis of the commuter rail system looking at ways to make the system work better and cost less for Philadelphia riders. The approval to study Regional Rail comes more than a month after SEPTA awarded Nelson/Nygaard Consulting Associates a $3 million contract to oversee a redesign of its bus network, amid a financial crisis that has made adapting to changing needs and serving new riders essential to the survival of the system.

Nearly a year into a pandemic that eliminated commutes for many workers, Regional Rail ridership is down 85%. The authority reported passenger revenue in November came in $53 million short of expectation — a precipitous 82% drop.

“As we welcome riders back and the region recovers from a pandemic, we’re looking at ways to attract new riders to choose SEPTA to get around the region,” said Jody Holton, Assistant General Manager for Planning and Strategic Initiatives at SEPTA, and a non-voting DVRPC board member. “If there are barriers or inequities in our fare system, we want to understand those and we want to work with the region to understand them.”

The study will model up to four scenarios to evaluate ridership using pre-COVID data. Scenarios could include changes to fares such as matching fares for Zone 1 Regional Rail with city transit, service changes to Regional Rail and overlapping bus service, and assumptions on the length of time for proposed stops. A steering committee composed of representatives from multiple SEPTA departments and southeastern Pennsylvania counties may consider smaller changes such as the closing or adding of stations.