‘No funding security in the future’: Why we may have to wait longer for SEPTA upgrades

Planned improvements to SEPTA Key and other transit infrastructure could be put on hold due to an expected delay in state funding.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and PennDOT notified SEPTA that a $112.5 million payment due in July will come late due to funding losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic, said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch. This means SEPTA will have to start the next fiscal year without the agency’s $44.5 million share — money needed for SEPTA’s capital budget.

“SEPTA is now in the process of reviewing its capital budget to look at possibly delaying some projects,” said Busch. He said the agency would have more clarity on plans to delay projects or shift funding by May 20, the scheduled date of a virtual public hearing on the agency’s capital budget.

The delayed Turnpike Commission revenue makes up about 7% of SEPTA’s $640 million proposed capital budget for the fiscal year that begins in July. The capital budget includes nearly $200 million for vehicle acquisition, including long-awaited double-decker rail cars, new buses and other fleet upgrades. Improvements to the beleaguered electronic Key payment system, planned station upgrades, railroad fixes and real-time communication technology also fall into the capital budget.

The delayed payment may be a sign of things to come for the agency, which is preparing for a bleak financial future. The authority expects to lose $150 million at the farebox by the end of June and at least that same amount in the next fiscal year.

SEPTA received $643 million in federal aid to ease COVID-19’s financial blow to its operating budget through this year and the coming year. But if ridership and funding do not return, SEPTA will have to make hard decisions about service reductions and job cuts.

“It’s worrisome,” said SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards. “There is no funding security in the future and we’re not really sure what that is going to look like.”