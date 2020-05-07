Coronavirus update: Pa. Gov. and Attorney General announce foreclosure, eviction protections

Gov. Wolf and Attorney General Shapiro announce foreclosure, eviction protections

Through at least July 10, a newly-signed executive order from Governor Tom Wolf will prevent Pennsylvanians from being foreclosed upon or evicted.

The order is an effort to extend the effects of a rule the state Supreme Court entered early in the pandemic, which closed court eviction proceedings — and functionally, evictions themselves — through May 11.

Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who joined the announcement in support of Wolf, noted that homeowners and renters are, in most cases, required to keep making their monthly payments, and will eventually have to provide back pay if they’re temporarily unable.

“The governor and I have been very clear that, look, rent is still due,” Shapiro said. “And landlords will work with you if you need some type do of relief. The key here is making sure that an eviction cannot happen, not only during this crisis, but in the weeks and months thereafter.”

Shapiro also urged landlords to seek federal aid if their rent income dries up. He added, landlords cannot retaliate against non-paying tenants — for instance, by turning off utilities.

Wolf, in turn, said that tenants should “sit down” with their landlords and work out an arrangement if they are unable to pay rent.

The administration had been under mounting pressure from renters and homeowners to come up with a longer-term solution to prevent housing loss during the nation’s sudden economic crisis. To date, more than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians have filed for unemployment, and many of those job losses are likely to be permanent.

Some have expressed a desire to see relief efforts go further. A group of Philadelphia renters, for instance, have spent roughly the last month organizing for a possible rent strike.

The city had already put evictions on hold through May 29, and City Council is considering a package of measures aimed at preventing a potential avalanche of evictions when pandemic mitigation efforts eventually end.

Wolf and Shapiro said they’re also working with the PA Housing Finance Agency, which has temporarily stopped foreclosures and evictions, and is waiving late fees to homeowners who have PHFA mortgages and have been hurt financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

Antibody tests still a no-go until further research, Farley says

While coronavirus antibody tests have been developed in other parts of the region, Health Commissioner Tom Farley said the city still isn’t recommending them as an approved metric for gauging coronavirus immunity. “There’s still not enough research out there about what a high antibody level means … someone might believe that they’re immune when they’re in fact not immune,” he said Thursday.

Farley also addressed the possibility of undercounted coronavirus deaths, explaining that not all city deaths (for example, overdose deaths) were being tested for COVID-19. “We’re probably undercounting deaths, I don’t know how big [that] is … when we look back on this, we will probably count more deaths related to this epidemic than we are now.”

Mayor Jim Kenney has said he’s aware of “open up Philly” demonstrations scheduled for this Friday, but didn’t express concern about either the protests or possible counter-protests. “Whatever protests we have, we’ll treat with First Amendment respect,” he said, “as long as people are expressing their views in a reasonable way and not damaging property or hurting anybody else. And I don’t expect that to happen.”

As weather warms up, avoid heading to Jersey Shore, Levine says

There are currently no travel restrictions preventing Pennsylvanians from heading to the Jersey Shore as the weather gets nicer, but Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine is advising residents not to visit the Garden State’s beach towns.

“I know it’s tempting given the warm weather that will hopefully be coming soon, but going into New Jersey can have risks because New Jersey has had a very high incidence of COVID-19,” Levine said during her Thursday press briefing. “And if you go to the shore, I bet you other people will go to the shore, and then it will be almost impossible to practice social distancing.”

Some Jersey Shore municipalities have announced plans for partial reopenings, starting as early as this Friday.

Avalon, Stone Harbor and Ventnor are allowing for walking, running, fishing and surfing on its beaches. Swimming is currently off limits, along with putting down a blanket or chair.

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy said this week it’s too early to tell if the state will reopen by Memorial Day weekend, the state’s first big weekend for summer at the Jersey Shore.

Visiting mom for Mother’s Day? Only if you’re in one of Pa.’s ‘yellow zones’

Levine added during her Thursday press briefing that seeing mom for Mother’s Day on Sunday would be OK as long as you and mom live in one of Pennsylvania’s 24 counties set to shift into the yellow phase on Friday.

If you still live in Pennsylvania’s red zone, Levine recommends celebrating the holiday virtually.

“The safest thing you can do for yourself, the safest thing you can do for your mother, and your family and your community is to do that visit virtually,” Levine said.

Even for those in Pennsylvania’s yellow counties, she said visits in long-term care facilities and nursing homes are still prohibited due to the severe risk of COVID-19 spread.