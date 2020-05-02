Philly Council wants to stop an ‘avalanche’ of evictions with COVID-19 rent relief

‘It can’t be all me and it can’t be all them’

Aryi Peebles’ hot water was cut off in March. They were two days late on the rent for a West Philly apartment they share with their 21-year old daughter. They said she got the water back after getting assistance from CLS, but her landlord then cut off her light, heat and gas.

“So I had no way to cook,” said Peebles, who owns a small digital marketing company. “All the food that we had stockpiled, up to $500 worth of food, went bad.”

The family had to use money they would have put toward rent to buy more food, they said.

“It’s not that I don’t want to pay the rent,” said Peebles, who is an organizer with the grassroots group One Pennsylvania. “I wanted to pay the rent but because of his actions, it caused me to not be able to pay the rent.”

Peebles said they are grateful for the emergency housing package introduced at City Council. They said the measures would help get her back on her feet and also help landlords too, a group whose struggles she understands since she owns a small business.

Landlord advocacy organizations, such as the Homeowners Association of Philadelphia (HAPCO), have encouraged all its members to obey the moratorium on evictions and understand that many people are in dire financial straits.

Robert C. Levin, a HAPCO board member with hundreds of properties in the city, said landlords are willing to negotiate with their renters as long as bills eventually get paid.

“It can’t be all me and it can’t be all them,” Levin said. “We will waive late charges and fees and other types of penalties under these circumstances, provided that the tenant speaks to his landlord, provides the landlord with a real true picture of what the financial situation is and comes up with a plan to pay that is agreeable to both landlord and tenant.”

Levin said some of the compromises proposed by the set of bills are reasonable. Others, he said, HAPCO finds problematic. For instance, extending the eviction moratorium for 60 days could extend months of relief to tenants who might not have any intention of paying their rent, while landlords have to continue paying their bills, Levin said. He described that measure as “a blanket for somebody who has nefarious intentions.”

Others say the legislators’ efforts don’t do enough to help renters. The Philly Tenants Union called for a rent strike on Friday and demanded City Council extend the eviction moratorium. They want state and federal officials to cancel rent and mortgage payments for “at least six months.”

“People think that a rent strike is just a call for all people across the board to, in their own sort of anarchic way, not pay rent,” said Kyla van Buren, a representative with Philly Tenants Union.

But what her organization is doing, van Buren said, is encouraging tenants to collectively negotiate with their landlords, asking for payment plans, rent reductions or forgiveness — depending on their needs. And if the negotiation doesn’t work, withhold rent as a way to be able to escalate their power when facing big landlords.

“While I’m sure that there are many landlords that are experiencing intense income loss right now, I still believe that they have a much greater power both politically and financially to stay afloat rather than your everyday person who works as a server in a restaurant,” she said.

Garland, of Community Legal Services, said the bill package is a compromise: It sets a framework for landlords to get paid while helping renters stay safe and sheltered.

“And so as a tenant advocate, is this everything that I would want? No, but I think it’s a really good step in the right direction,” she said.

Meanwhile, in North Philadelphia, Israel Moreno keeps trying to find a way to pay April’s rent.

His unemployment compensation benefits have not come through yet, and neither has his stimulus check. He has received some help from his former employer — MilkBoy bar — but with no income on sight and a child to support, he’s relying on charity.

This week he sent a message to everyone he knows: “Peace and love. I’m reaching out to all my friends for donations. I’m not working. No money. I’m asking for $20 on venmo or cash app. Can you please help me?”